TFR members donation to Heartbeat

Further to our previous news received from The Foreign Residents in the TRNC (TFR) we have received the following news update..

Readers mail….

Pamela Tschersich TFR Events Manager….

“TFR members gathered today (18th December 2020) at the Blue Song, Lapta to hand over our Christmas raffle money donation of 3.600TL to the charity HEARTBEAT that supports all our medical needs here in the TRNC. We thank you Issy Atahasan, Vicky Karaca, and Gill Raban for attending our Glögg event to receive the donation.

It was as always a well attended event… the sunshine was there for us… which helped with keeping our numbers and people sitting at the tables inside and out to the right numbers… always difficult in these uncertain times, but the staff at the Blue Song were very vigilant to keep within the guidelines…. thank you Esat Muhtaroglu, and staff for all your attention as always.

Thank you also to Horst Gutowski, our Chairman, who made copious amounts of Glüwein….and never forgetting a big thank you to our members who always contribute generously with sweet and savoury delights.”