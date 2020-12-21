ARUCAD Communication Faculty students visit Ecolive Olive Oil

Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) Faculty of Communication students paid a visit to Ecolive Olive Oil producers in Akdeniz Village, which is a part of the Natura 2000 Conservation project

During the visit organised by Head of Visual Communication Design Department Assoc. Dr. Nuran Öze and Head of New Media and Communication Department Asst. Assoc. Dr. Çağdaş Öğüç, and within the scope of Çağdaş Öğüç’s lectures, the success achieved by Ecolive Olive in the process of brand creation and the key points of production taking into account the ecological balance were discussed.

Addressing the students during the visit, Ecolive Olive Cultivation Director Celal Arap answered students’ questions about olives and creating a brand. Arap shared his knowledge of olive production in Cyprus and how to distinguish high quality olive oil during the visit, which is usually attended by international students. After the meeting, the students tasted traditional Cypriot cuisine with olive oil, halloumi and village bread.

The visit made, using the ARUCAD classic Bedford bus, was welcomed by students. Making a statement on the subject, Assoc. Dr. Nuran Öze stated that Ecolive Olive Cultivation successfully represented Cyprus not only in Cyprus but also in the international arena and that the Ecolive example, which has grown from its start in 11 years and has an international flavour award, set an example for the professional careers of the Faculty of Communication students.

