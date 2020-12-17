Girne Municipality Art Gallery will host a book launch

Author İbrahim Yapıcıoğlu’s 5th book “LEYMOSUNLU”, which tells about Limassol and the cultures of people living in Limassol, will be introduced at the Girne Municipality Art Gallery between 14.30-17.00 on Saturday, December 19, 2020

İbrahim Yapıcıoğlu, born in Limassol in 1941, said that the book “LEYMOSUNLU”, of about 500 pages, explains about the people of Limassol so they should not forget each other, their old memories, their past culture and their way of life. Yapıcıoğlu thanked Girne Municipality for its contribution and assistance.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality