Saner: ‘It is extremely wrong to impose sanctions on Turkey’  

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Prime Minister Ersan Saner stated that the decision of the US to impose sanctions on Turkey was extremely wrong.

Prime Minister Saner underlined that Turkey is the “sole guarantor” for the Turkish Cypriot people’s existence on the island and the sovereignty of the TRNC. Moreover, power and accurate policies of Turkey made it the most important component for peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus.



Saner said ‘It is extremely wrong to impose sanctions on Turkey just because it purchased S-400 missiles for its own stability and for the stability of the region.’ The TRNC Prime Minister also added that the US had made “contradicting moves and wrong choices” by lifting the arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot Administration, which is not a member of NATO, unlike Turkey, whereas the US refused to sell Patriot missiles defence systems as well as failing to fulfil its promises to Turkey under the joint F-35 fighter jet project.



Saner pointed out that the US should revert from its mistake and develop healthy relations with Turkey.



Source: TRNC Public Information Office

