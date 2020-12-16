Levent College student wins at Junior Achievement Innovation Camp

Readers mail….

Levent School, Lefkosa….

Levent College students who attended the Junior Achievement Innovation Camp again achieved great success this year. In the first group, our student ECE ÇAKMAK was entitled to represent our country and our school abroad. We congratulate our student on this great success and thank all our students and teachers who participated.

Held for the 7th time this year, the event was held with both Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot students aged 15-18. The competition, which was managed online due to the Covid-19 pandemic process, enabled participating students to demonstrate their digital adaptation skills. The team spirit was revealed by the collaboration of the contestants to a challenge given to them. They had only a few hours to resolve in the competition, where the contest did not slow down in generating innovative ideas. At the end of the specified period, the competing teams presented their solutions to a panel of successful entrepreneurs. Our student Ece Çakmak honoured our school by winning the first place with the group she worked within the competition, where all our students who participated achieved success.

Source (Turkish): Levent Schools Ltd