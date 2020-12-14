TFR Christmas Dinner at the Deniz Kizi hotel

We have received news from The Foreign Residents in the TRNC (TFR) about their recent members Christmas Year-End-Dinner & Dance and this is what Pamela Tschersich their Entertainments Manager had to say about it.

“Thank you once again to our TFR members for helping to create yet another great Christmas event….. to Andy Reay for his usual professional performance entertaining us for the entire evening… to The Deniz Kizi Hotel for their service and attention to my wishes ..

It’s a fact that I’m never going to please everyone… but last Saturday night for sure there were a lot of happy members giving it their all on the dance floor…. probably all wishing on Sunday they hadn’t drunk so much … too bad you don’t learn much even when getting older !!!

The Raffle for the charity HEARTBEAT raised a total of 3,600 TL which surpassed anything previously raised and this money will be handed over soon to the charity at one of our Glögg Events….