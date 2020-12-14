Smart Phone film production workshop at ARUCAD

Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) is organising a smart phone film production workshop called “Cinema in Your Pocket” for university students studying in Northern Cyprus on Friday, 18th December.

In the workshop organised by ARUCAD for university students living in Northern Cyprus, the subtleties of making movies with smart phones will be explained to the students. Participants will be entitled to receive a participation certificate at the end of the workshop.

With the information provided on pocket cinema, the participants will be able to shoot their dream movies with their phones, regardless of any technical difficulties.

The workshop will be held in two languages, Turkish and English. Students can obtain detailed information by applying to the WhatsApp line at (0533) 833 07 07, where participation is free of charge.

Source (Turkish) Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)