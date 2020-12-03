Girne Mayor Güngördü message on 3 December, World Disability Day

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü posted a message for the 3rd December World Disability Day. Güngördü emphasised in his message that it is necessary to create an easier and livable world for disabled citizens, to hold on to life by minimising difficulties, and to ensure that they can be as equal and free as people without disabilities.

Pointing out that people should approach each other with respect without forgetting the possibility of being a candidate for disability, Güngördü noted that mental and physical differences are not an obstacle to having a full life. Expressing that they started working for the Disabled Unit, the first member registration was made on 12th June 2020, Güngördü said that by registering the disabled people living in the city, they started to provide services for the disabled with a more institutionalised structure. He noted that they provided assistance to doctors and hospital needs, transportation support, milk and diaper assistance, clothing, school needs, courses and social activities, discounts on water bills and support for disabled people’s rights.

Güngördü pointed out that, with the establishment of the new Service Building which is suitable for the disabled, they started efforts to increase the contributions of the disabled in their social and educational activities, and on this occasion called on the disabled citizens living within the boundaries of the municipality to contact the Social Affairs Branch and register. He also noted that the Girne Municipality New Service Building is designed for the disabled, and underlined that there are counters and ramps suitable for the disabled and that this sets an example in terms of the suitability of public spaces for disabled citizens.

The Mayor stated that the Old Municipal Service Building has been transformed into a Social Life Center, which is planned to open at 11:00 on 18th December 2020, the building was designed so that disabled citizens can participate in courses and activities, and disabled individuals will be supported in social life and production.

Pointing out the importance of providing opportunities for disabled citizens to play a role in society, Güngördü said, “We must create equal opportunities for them. I hope that the sensitivity towards our disabled citizens will increase, I embrace all our disabled citizens and their families with love and offer my respect ”.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality