Turkish Cypriot youth suffer gross injustice due to sports embargo

President Ersin Tatar stated that the Turkish Cypriot youth suffered gross injustice due to the sports embargo.

In his speech at a reception yesterday (30th November), President Tatar emphasised that it is against human rights that the Turkish Cypriot youth cannot participate in events in the international sports community.

Stating that the top teams of the TRNC cannot even play a football match with Turkish sports clubs, due to the vetoes and obstacles of the Greek Cypriot side, FIFA and other institutions and organisations, Tatar indicated that it is unfair and they would continue to show a reaction in these circumstances.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office