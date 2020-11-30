Only one category for countries entering TRNC from 1st December

Regarding entry to the TRNC, countries that were previously classified as A, B, C groups according to risk categories, will be evaluated as a single category as of 1st December 2020.

Accordingly, those who will enter the TRNC from abroad will be subject to quarantine for 7 days, provided that they submit a negative PCR test result done in the last 3 days, and PCR tests will be done at the end of the quarantine.

The Ministry of Health stated that it had been decided to implement some additional cautionary measures by the Infectious Diseases Supreme Committee which convened under the Contagious Diseases Law.

According to the Ministry’s statement, it was decided to extend the quarantine decisions until 31st December 2020 at 23:59.

Those who want to come to the TRNC for 3 days or less (except from Greek Cypriot side) will be able to enter the country if they submit negative PCR test results made in the last three days and submitting their return tickets. These people will be able to stay in the country without quarantine for 3 days if the second PCR test is done on entry and the result is negative. For stays longer than three days, a 7-day central quarantine will be applied.

Other decisions taken are as follows:

“Routine PCR tests will be carried out between 28th November and 6th December for the people (and their parents) who reside in North Cyprus and work or study in the Greek Cypriot side.

These people must apply to the Pandemic Hospital by filling out the form which is attached to the document they will receive from the institution where they work or study in the Greek Cypriot side from 28th November until 6th December 2020.

The aforementioned persons will be able to apply and register here between 08.00 and 20.00, including the weekend from 28th November to 6th December (including both dates) and PCR test can be done.

People residing in the TRNC, working and studying in the Greek Cypriot side, will be able to go to the Greek Cypriot side for one day by submitting the negative PCR results done within the last ten days as of 7th December.

People who live in the Greek Cypriot side and work in the TRNC will be able to enter the TRNC for a day without quarantine by submitting the negative PCR results done within the last ten days as of 7th December, provided that they submit the document they will receive from the institution where they work.

Those who will make daily crossings to the Greek Cypriot side for health, education and work purposes will be able to pass without quarantine if they provide the document to the staff at the border gates. Apart from this, people who want to pass to the Greek Cypriot side will be subject to quarantine for 7 days on their return.

Those who will make a day-to-day transition from Greek Cypriot side to the TRNC will be exempt from quarantine, provided that they submit the negative PCR test results done within the last 24 hours to the staff at the border gates. If they request to stay in the TRNC for more than a day, they will be subject to quarantine for 7 days.

Taxi drivers living in the TRNC and going to the Greek Cypriot side will be subject to quarantine for 7 days on their return if they pass for another purpose other than passenger transportation.

Those who are in regular trade and/or business relations in South Cyprus and who do business within the scope of the Green Line Regulation will be able to enter and exit without quarantine for a day if they provide the document to the staff at the border gates. Those who will trade within the specified scope will be exempt from quarantine practices only if they pass within the working hours of their work.

Employees who will pass through the Yeşilırmak border gate will be able to pass provided that they submit the negative PCR test result within the last 3 days. In addition, the PCR test result will not be requested from the personnel on duty in ambulances that pass through the Yeşilırmak border gate ”.

The decision to bring people staying on the island for a maximum of 3 days by charter flight will begin to be implemented on 4th December.

Regarding the decision taken by the Infectious Diseases Supreme Committee of the Ministry of Health concerning those people who will stay on the island for a maximum of 3 days, bringing these people to the TRNC only by charter flight in order to prevent suffering to those who had previously made travel plans it was announced that the implementation will start on 4th December.

In a written statement made by the Ministry, it was stated that some people who came with the intention of staying for 3 days exceeded the period and violated this rule, and it was also stated that not only health checks but also their departure from the country by not exceeding the duration is of great importance for public health.

The statement also included the following :

“The Ministry of Health takes decisions by continuing to consider economic conditions, but prioritises the health of the people.

In order not to lose the point reached during the pandemic process in our country, we need the support of all institutions. Therefore, the Ministry of Health will consult with the relevant institutions and organisations on Monday (30/11/20) in order to identify the persons who have violated the rules and initiate the necessary legal proceedings.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office