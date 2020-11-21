Güngördü celebrated World Children’s Day

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said that in order to ensure that children have a say and take an active role in urban life, they started their work to establish a Children’s Council consisting of children aged 9-15, as in modern cities, and that they are aiming to work with the principles of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. He said that the Parliament entered service with a democratic election and started its work in this direction in January 2020.

Making a statement on the occasion of 20 November World Children’s Rights Day, Güngördü pointed out that children’s rights should be known and everyone should respect children’s rights, and drew attention to the right of all children to live in an environment of love, happiness, peace, and security. Güngördü said, “Our children have valuable opinions on every subject. It is our duty to increase their self-confidence, to listen to their opinions and to create environments where they can express their opinions. The Children’s Assembly is of great importance in our city. “We are working for a child-friendly city, for a happy city, for a city environment where our children can have their rights.” Güngördü underlined the importance of protecting children from abuse, violence, evil and addiction, pointing out that it is everyone’s duty to embrace all children in the world and to create an environment of love and trust for them.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality