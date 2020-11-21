Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design use historical buses

Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) have started using the historical ‘Bedford’ buses that have become the symbol of Cyprus. These historical ‘Bedford’ buses, which were brought to the island in the 1940s and became the symbol of Cyprus, hit the road again with the initiative of ARUCAD.

ARUCAD has restored the Bedford buses used by Cypriots while travelling, bringing them back into our culture.

Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi said, “We restored and started to use ‘Bedford’ buses that have become the symbol of Cyprus in order to revive our cultural values ​​unique to our island. Most of us have memories of the buses that were used to get to the city in the 1940s and 50s. As a university, we are happy that these historical buses, which have a place in the memory of the society, are on the roads again”.

Rector Vehbi thanked ARUCAD Founder Erbil Arkin and Sinan Arkın.

Source (Turkish) Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)