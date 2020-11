Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the modern Turkish Republic, will be remembered on the 82nd anniversary of his death on 10th of November in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

At 09.05 a siren will be heard, a minute’s silence will be observed and flags will be lowered to half-mast with the playing of the national anthem.



Ceremonies will be organised in all districts of the TRNC.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office