ARUCAD Creative Workshops have commenced

Creative workshops started at Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD), the only Foundation University in Cyprus and the Region focused on art, design and communication.

With the start of face-to-face education at ARUCAD in the 2020-2021 Academic Year, creative workshops for the English Preparatory School students have been initiated throughout the period. In the Workshops that will continue throughout the year, students will focus on exploring their creativity and developing different processes.

Students will take part in separate activities each week in Creative Workshops and will experience the art and design process in different art disciplines through creative workshops such as product design, game design, glass fusion, art history, photography and film readings.

Source (Turkish) : Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)