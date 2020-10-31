Readers Mail ….

From Susie Ford ….

A full house at Susie’s Halloween Quiz at the Balti House, Esentepe, on Thursday 29th October, with lots of fantastic costumes!!

Fancy Dress

1st place Annette McCloskey (orange face false body)

2nd place Peter Dunne. (Beetlejuice)

The quiz was packed with Halloween questions throughout, a Harry Potter table top, a skeleton round and a spooky music round!

Quiz results

1st TYKE THAT

2nd 6 FAKES

3rd DUNNE AND DUSTED

The Joint Lemon Losers were :

US4 and 4SKINS

Thank you to you all for joining in our fun and making our night so worthwhile.

Thank you to MAHMOOD and his team at the Balti House.

Thank you to HELEN COX for the wonderful photos.

HAPPY HALLOWEEN EVERYONE

Susie & Martin xxxx

More photos shown below, courtesy of Helen Cox