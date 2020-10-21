Lambousa Archers on the ‘shooting line’ again.

The Lambousa Archers, represented by Nick Gough and Mike Turner competed in the latest tournament organised by the KKTC Okculuk Federasyonu held at the Pia Bella Hotel, Girne, on Saturday the 17th of October.

Shooting once again in the over sixties Olympik recurve category, the pair shot six ‘ends’ of six competitive arrows making a total of 72 arrows at an 80cm target at a distance of 30 metres. It was a successful event with Nick taking Gold Medal, just ahead of Mike taking Silver.

It was a welcome return to competition archery with training having been suspended from the 8th of September on advice from the Archery Federation due to the Covid 19 restrictions and recommencing on the 5th of October. Another tournament is provisionally planned for later this month with the venue to be decided.

Anyone interested in archery, whether experienced archers or beginners are more than welcome to get in touch. Contact lambousaarchers@gmail.com for further information. You can also find them on Facebook. click here