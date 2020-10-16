Second round of TRNC Presidential election on Sunday 18th October

The second round of the Presidential elections will be held on Sunday, 18th October 2020. UBP candidate Ersin Tatar and independent candidate Mustafa Akıncı are the two candidates who received the most votes and will compete in the second round.

In the first round of the Presidential election, which was held last Sunday 11th October, none of the 11 candidates received the absolute majority of the valid votes, the number of voters entitled to vote increased by 72% in respect of the first round and reached 199,029.

The voting process will start at 08:00am and will be completed at 18:00pm.

In the election to be held on Sunday, 18th October 2020; 63,884 voters will be able to vote in 223 ballot boxes in Lefkoşa; 50,030 voters in 185 ballot boxes in Gazimağusa; 42,933 voters in 163 ballot boxes in Girne; 15,003 voters in 54 ballot boxes in Güzelyurt; 20,310 voters in 83 ballot boxes in İskele and 6,869 voters in 30 ballot boxes in Lefke.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office