The Abnormals Brexit-Vision 2020 at Jessic Bar, Karsiyaka

Readers Mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….

Wednesday 16th September 2020 – The Abnormals raised the roof at Jessic Bar!

Brexit Vision 2020 went down a treat with a fantastic audience.

Great food, fish and chips to die for. Great service and a brilliant atmosphere, they made us feel very welcome!

Thank you to everyone who donated raffle prizes and helped out especially Sue Tilt who just does so much and more for Tulips, her continual support with The Abs has been amazing.

Between us all we raised an amazing 2,580TL. WELL DONE!

Watch out for The Abnormals returning very soon, maybe to a bar near you!

Susie xxx

From Jessic Bar

Thank you to everyone who joined us last night for what was an unforgettable show by The Abnormals!

It was an amazing night, something different and extremely funny! Loads of laughs throughout! Plus, over 2,500TL was raised for Tulips! So a huge thank you to everyone.

Thank you The Abnormals, we cannot wait to have you all back soon!

From Sue Tilt (Tulips) ….

Another amazing night with The Abnormals!

The Abnormals ventured the furthest west than ever before and hit Jessics running! The audience did not know what to expect, however they were surprised and thoroughly entertained throughout the evening.

Brexit-Vision 2020 turned out to be an eye opener and yet another fantastic fundraiser in aid of Tulips.

Our thanks go to Jessics for being an amazing host and donating from the evenings takings and arranging the raffle, to the 70 strong audience who were kept on the edge of their seats all evening, to Gordon Ramsey (aka Karl Rugg) who not only found himself ‘enveloped’ in one of the acts but also helped out with the auction of a few returned raffle prizes and to The Abnormals who continue to support Tulips with their amazing acts of which there will be more.

The night raised a fantastic 2,580TL!!

Thank you all and hope to see you at the next Abnormals event

TULIPS

Photos of the event below :