Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD), the only foundation university in Cyprus and the region focused on art, design and communication, is holding interviews on Thursday, 17th September, for candidates who want to increase their scholarship rate to 90% and 100%.

ARUCAD will place TRNC citizens and/or Turkish Citizens who have completed their high school education in the TRNC for 4 years without any examination, with 75% scholarship in all programs at the University. Candidates who want to increase their scholarship rate to 90% and 100% will be interviewed on Thursday, 17th September at the University’s campus in Kyrenia or in an optional online environment.

Those who graduate from the departments of ARUCAD approved by YÖK and YÖDAK with a first place have job placement guarantee. The university provides job placement guarantees to the top graduates of the department and offers its students the opportunity to start their careers one step ahead.

ARUCAD Department of Plastic Arts offers its students a double diploma opportunity through a student exchange program based on a cooperation agreement with Manchester Metropolitan University’s Manchester School of Art (MSoA). Manchester School of Art is the second most established art and design school in England, ranked in the top 10 of British universities according to the UK University Guide 2020.

Candidates will be able to access detailed information on scholarship opportunities up to 100%, interview and registration conditions offered by ARUCAD, via the website kibrisaday.arucad.edu.tr and via WhatsApp line numbered 0533 873 85 85/0533 850 96 56.

There are 10 departments at ARUCAD, namely Plastic Arts, Photography, Ceramics, Film Design and Management, Architecture, Interior Architecture and Environmental Design, Industrial Design, Visual Communication Design, New Media and Communication, Advertising Design and Communication, which are approved by YÖK and YÖDAK.

At ARUCAD, students are provided with a creative environment that enables them to transform the theoretical knowledge they will gain into practice through a wide variety of workshops and gain experience in different fields.

Source (Turkish) : Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)