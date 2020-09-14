5 countries have been transferred from category “A” to “B”

The Ministry of Health announced that 5 countries in group A have been transferred to group B, according to the risk assessment made last Friday (11/09/20). It was noted that these countries are Liechtenstein, Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia and Georgia, and people from these countries will remain in quarantine for 1 week from September 15, 2020 at 23.59pm.

The categories and conditions are listed as follows:

People who come to the TRNC from countries in Category A

a) Those persons from the countries in category A who come to the TRNC via South Cyprus and show negative PCR test results carried out in the last 72 hours as a document to the Ministry of Health officials at the entrance will be able to enter the country. These persons will not be subject to routine testing or quarantine.

b) The rules of Category B will be applied to those persons coming from the countries in category A who come to the TRNC via Turkey.

c) People who work, get an education and have treatment in the Greek Cypriot side, and those who want to go to South Cyprus due to other reasons will be able to continue to cross the border to South Cyprus by having a PCR test done only once. However, these people will be given random PCR tests. In addition, everyone living in South Cyprus will be able to enter the country by showing a negative PCR result only once.

d) All citizens residing in Pile will be able to continuously cross to Pile or from Pile to North Cyprus provided that they show a PCR negative test result for once on their first pass.

e) Personnel on diplomatic missions, personnel of the UN, EU, British Bases Area and similar international organisations in Cyprus will be asked to show a negative PCR result only once at the first pass. These people will also be given random PCR tests.

People who come to the TRNC from countries in Category B

a) They will be able to enter the country by submitting a negative PCR test result which has been done between 0-120 hours before the travel start date to the Ministry of Health officer at the entrance as a document, and if they are unable to provide this, they will not be allowed to enter the country. Those persons coming from countries in group B will be quarantined in quarantine centres determined by the state for 7 days when entering the country. This application entered into force on 6/9/2020 at 23:59 and will continue until on 20/9/2020 at 23.59pm. These people will be required to have a second PCR test when necessary.

b) Those people who go from TRNC to Turkey for official visits or from Turkey to the TRNC will be able to stay only for 72 hours by implementing the necessary measures until they fulfil the task of their official visit and then return to their country immediately and will not be quarantined.

c) Students coming to the TRNC for higher education will be isolated in the dormitories or hotels determined by their universities for 7 days.

d) The quarantine applications of those who need to go abroad for health reasons will be evaluated if they apply to the Ministry of Health.

People who come to the TRNC from countries in Category C

* For those coming from the countries in Category C, it is obligatory to submit a negative PCR test result, which is done between 0-120 hours before the boarding date, to the Ministry of Health officials when they enter the TRNC. These people will be required to have a second PCR test when necessary and will be quarantined in a quarantine centre determined by the Ministry of Health for 14 days.

Note:

a) PCR test results will not be requested from children in the 0-5 age group who will enter the country.

b) The 0-120 hours period before the boarding date stated above will be evaluated based on the date of submitting the PCR samples.

c) For those coming from the countries in Category B and C, the PCR test results taken 6 days before or earlier than the travel date will not be considered valid when entering the country. People who submit such tests will not be admitted to the country.

d) As a result of the meeting between the Interior Ministry and the Ministry of Health, those people who come from Category B and will work in nightclubs and even they have stayed for 2 weeks in Turkey, they will stay in quarantine for 7 days in the TRNC. Those who come from a group C country for the same purpose will remain in quarantine for 14 days. Such people coming from B and C group countries must also present the negative PCR test result, which is done between 0-120 hours before the date of boarding when entering the country.

e) There should be a QR code on the PCR test results of the passengers coming from Turkey to the TRNC.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office