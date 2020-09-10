BRS COVID -19 Update 9th September 2020 – Suspended Flights

The British Residents’ Society published the latest news of COVID-19 Flight Suspensions on 9th September 2020 and we are sharing the latest information provided through their ongoing liaison with the TRNC authorities which we are sharing for other readers who are seeking the latest facts and information.

COVID UPDATE

9th September 2020

The government has decided to suspend flights to the country for a while from midnight tonight. (9th September 2020).

Deputy Prime Minister Kudret Özersay explained that the decision was taken because of the problem accommodating passengers at quarantine centres. Noting that there are around 400-450 people in quarantine centres at the moment, Özersay said that 10-15 contacts of each case detected were collected and taken to hotels.

Özersay said, “We need to go further. Additional measures will prevent local contamination. For this reason, we are stopping the flights for a while. The decision will take effect from midnight. I have just contacted the Minister of Transport in this regard.“

Noting that asymptomatic cases, contacts, and people who arrived in North Cyprus country were kept in quarantine hotels, Özersay emphasised that flights should be suspended in order to avoid further contamination “for a while“.

The Civil Aviation Authority that works under the Ministry of Public Works and Communications has issued a NOTAM (aviation notice) informing that all commercial flights to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will cease until Sunday, September 13.

According to information released by the head of the Civil Aviation Department Mustafa Sofi, as of midnight tonight, all flights to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have been cancelled.

Sofi also said they have not issued a NOTAM regarding departure flights from the country and added that it will be possible to book flights to Turkey if the planes arriving are completely empty.

Emergency flights, military and ambulance planes are exempt from this decision.

