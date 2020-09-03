Comfortable win for Karadeniz after early scare

By Richard Beale …..

Unbeaten Group 2 leaders Karadeniz eventually ran out comfortable winners but were given a few anxious moments in the opening 30 minutes by bottom club Bogaziçi.

Result: KARADENIZ 61 SB 4 BOGAZİÇİ SK 0

Tuesday September 1st: BTM League 2, Group 2: Tatlısu Rauf Raif Denktaş Stadium

First of all congratulations to both sets of players who on this sweltering August evening provided the crowd with a thoroughly entertaining game. Most of the players would have worked first then rushed off to play the match only playing for probably peanuts if at all.

A neutral observer in the opening 30 minutes would have thought Bogaziçi were the unbeaten leaders as Karadeniz started very sluggishly. The bottom of the league club were passing the ball around confidently, building attacks from the back, if they could have scored in the opening period then things could well have been different.

The Karadeniz goalkeeper Ümit was the busier of the two keepers making a fine diving save from an Ibrahim Cavit header at the far post. He also made a good save in the 25th minute when a quick Bogaziçi breakaway their Captain Halil Ibrahim managed to get in an angled drive after being forced wide.

Karadeniz 61 – Boğaziçi , who are in the grey strip

Karadeniz should have taken an early lead in the 13th minute when the Bogaziçi goalkeeper Hamit brought down Mehmet Turgut. Karadeniz’s leading goal scorer took the penalty himself but inexplicably shot wide.

Karadeniz gradually got into their stride Captain Oğun winning the ball on the right just outside area before sending in a curling shot that went just wide of the Bogaziçi left hand post.

Ekrem also saw a similar effort go just wide as he beat two players with a good run on the right.

In the 31st minute Bogaziçi lost possession from their own throw inside near the left hand corner flag, Mehmet Turgut putting over a low cross where it was slid in at the far post by MUSTAFA TAŞCIOĞLU. 1-0

The goalscorer turned goal maker in the 35th minute breaking in on the right before sending over a low cross that was put away by ANIL SARIMUSTAFAOĞLU. HALF TIME 2-0

The two late first half goals knocked the stuffing out of Bogaziçi though they never threw in the towel, Karadeniz were very comfortable in the second half and their goal was rarely troubled.

A third goal was scored through MEHMET TURGUT in the 55th minute, when he won possession of the ball outside the box, played a quick 1-2 with Ogün before burying a shot past Hamit 3-0.

Karadeniz were now in a position to make a number of substitutes, giving the opportunity to rest key players.0

ANIL SARIMUSTAFAOĞLU who had a quiet first half came more and more influential adding a classy fourth goal in the 74th minute, brushing aside two challenges before deftly flicking the ball over the advancing Hamit. 4-0

This is the second time I have watched Karadeniz this season and I continue to be impressed with them. They looked to be strong in every position with their “star” and “quality” players Mehmet, Anıl and Oğun providing the icing on the cake. The only team that can catch Karadeniz is second place Ötüken and these two teams clash in what will be Group decider on Tuesday 8th September. FULL TIME SCORE 4-0.