Training was given to Girne Municipality employees

Girne Municipality gave training to its employees on “Occupational Health and Safety” on 28 August 2020.

Girne Municipality continues to train its employees on “Occupational Health and Safety”, which started before the COVID-19 Pandemic process. The training was attended by Girne Municipality Personnel (ISG) Occupational Health and Safety Expert Sıdıka Geylan, (ISG) Occupational Health and Safety Expert Anıl Çağdan and (IOSH) Occupational Health and Safety Institute instructor Halil Erdim.

While the Coronavirus Pandemic continues all over the world and in our country, life also continues. The Occupational Health and Safety training we initiated in our municipality before the pandemic within the framework of the normalisation process with the decision of the Council of Ministers continues at full speed within the framework of the measures and those foreseen by the Council of Ministers and the Ministry of Health following the Pandemic.

Girne Municipality Mayor Nidai Güngördü said in a statement that they carried out the Occupational Health and Safety training held on 28th August for the Municipality and Belpaz employees in respect of outdoor and park/garden areas to prevent possible occupational accidents and occupational diseases during their work. Güngördü said that in order to increase the awareness of the dangers and risks inherent in their work, occupational health and safety training is given to their units. He said that our aim is to ensure that the work is adapted to protect our employees against work accidents and occupational diseases, and to at least send them safely back to their homes following completion of their work.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality