Royal British Legion, Kyrenia Branch celebrate VJ Day anniversary

Readers Mail ….

From Royal British Legion, Kyrenia Branch ….

Whilst VE Day marked the end of the war in Europe in May 1945, many thousands of Armed Forces personnel were still involved in bitter fighting in the Far East. Victory over Japan Day – or VJ Day – was celebrated on 15th August 1945 and it marked the end of World War Two.

As the name would suggest, 15th August 1945 was the moment that the Allies – that is Britain, the US and other countries that were fighting together – marked victory over Japan.

After days of rumours about it, US President Harry S Truman broke the news at a press conference at the White House at 7pm on 14th August. Later at midnight, Britain’s new Prime Minister Clement Attlee confirmed it, saying: “The last of our enemies is laid low.”

The following day, Japan’s Emperor Hirohito was heard on the radio for the first time ever when he announced the surrender. That meant 15th August 1945 was officially named as Victory over Japan day and World War Two was finally over.

75 years on we are remembering the contribution of all British, Commonwealth and Allied Forces, without whom victory and the freedom and way of life we enjoy today would have not been possible.

Saturday 15th August 2020

RBL Kyrenia Branch was pleased to host over 80 people at the Kaya Palazzo Hotel to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VJ Day.

After the official ceremonies, led by our Chairman Dave Horsfall, and the two minute silence were conducted, the attendees were able to indulge in a wonderful buffet meal and drink to their heart’s content supplied by the Hotel and their staff.

The Auction of 6 fantastic prizes and the Mystery gift went very well and the bidding soon got underway. Thank you to all our sponsors and their continued support and of course all those who raised their hands to keep the money rolling in.

Thanks to Jean and Ann who also sold the RBL 100 Squares. A total amount raised as Net Profit for the event was 23,512.00TL which is a fantastic amount.

Everyone had a fantastic time as you can see from the photographs.

Thank you to Susie Forster Photography for the great photos.

Editor’s Note : In August 2015 we published a very poignant article about a British soldier who was imprisoned in Nagasaki in Japan in 1945 and was lucky like others to survive the dropping of the A bomb. To read this article click here

