Girne Municipality Children’s Council visited the Animal Shelter

Girne Municipality Children’s Council has created awareness by visiting the Animal Shelter and Rehabilitation Center of Girne Municipality.

According to the information received from Girne Municipality, the Children’s Council President, Zehra Bilge Bayram and the accompanying delegation visited Girne Municipality Animal Shelter and Rehabilitation Center with Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü. The Children’s Council, which provides food aid to dogs, asked citizens to adopt the ‘Take Ownership’ idea by adopting a dog.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said in a statement; The shelter is home for stray animals in Girne, but citizens should also contribute to it. He said that especially our citizens who want to have a dog should adopt the dogs from here and that our citizens who have the opportunity should help by providing food donations.

In her speech, President of the Children’s Assembly, Zehra Bilge Bayram drew attention to the importance of the Animal Shelter and Rehabilitation Center. Bayram said “Every year in August, awareness activities are carried out in some countries of the world to draw attention to homeless animals. “I call on all citizens to help the shelter”. Bayram also said that the animals here are in need of attention, adding that citizens who want to have dogs do not have to buy them, they can make dogs happy by choosing dogs from the shelter.

