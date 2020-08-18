Bahçel beaten again, but there is hope!

By Richard Beale…………….

4 defeats in 4 games now for bottom placed Bahçeli but against unbeaten League leaders Haspolat there were signs of encouragement.

Result: BAHÇELİ SK 0 HASPOLAT SGSK 2

Saturday, August 15: BTM League 2, Group 5: Girne Pia Bella Stadium.

A very hot August evening but that didn’t deter the spectators as a good crowd was scattered around the Pia Bella Stadium for this League 2 encounter.

This week Bahçeli appointed a new Coach the vastly experienced Düzkaya defender Okan Kibar directing operations and yes even though his first match ended in defeat, Bahçeli seemed better prepared and organised.

It was unfortunate that Okan’s first match in charge was against unbeaten League leaders Haspolat who have now won all 4 of their matches and still only conceded 1 goal in those games. Haspolat were full of confidence they have a strong team, physically and have some good skillful players, they look on course to reach the playoffs for promotion to the BTM League 1.

Bahçeli employed a 5 man defence, leaving lone striker Emrah to battle alone upfront occasionally assisted by Soner Soytürk. For a while, these tactics appeared to work but Bahçeli were undone by giving away two soft, first half goals.

Ex Esentepe defender Hasan Songur making his first appearance for Bahçeli had a very mixed game, he was on course to be their best player, however, he was involved in giving away a soft first goal to Haspolat, made amends by kicking off the goal line and then was sent off in the 72nd minute!.

Haspolat took the lead in the 18th minute with a strange goal, Hasan instead of clearing the ball only succeeded in putting the ball over the head of his advancing goalkeeper Tuğrul where it fell to HÜSEYİN MELHEM to simply prod the ball in to an open net. 0-1

Hasan made amends in the 28th minute by clearing off the line when Haci Mert shot past the advancing Tuğrul after being put through.

Bahçeli fell further behind in the 37th minute when following a free kick into the box Hüseyin Melhem appeared to fall back onto the floor claiming Bahçeli Kazim Gül had pulled him back. Referee Burak awarded a penalty which İ thought was a very harsh descision, HÜSYEİN MELHEM put away the penalty to record his 9th goal of the season.

Emrah was fighting a losing battle upfront against the giant Haspolat defenders Cafer and Murat, the only outlet for Bahçeli was from the overlapping full back Yusuf, who was doing his best to provide width for his team. HALF TIME SCORE 0-2

It took up to the 65th minute for Bahçeli to register their first attempt on goal when Soner Soytürk clipped the top of the Haspolat cross bar with a shot from outside the box.

Bahçeli had Hasan Songur sent off for a foul in the 72nd minute as well as Assistant Coach Hasan Soytürk was also banished as well for protesting too strongly.

Bahçeli down to 10 men made valiant efforts to get back into the match but rarely threatened goalkeeper Hasan in the Haspolat goal.

Haspolat were playing relaxed football and you always felt that they could go up a gear if required.

They could have added to their score Ahmet Duyar saw a ferocious shot cannon off Tuğrul’s crossbar, then the Bahçeli goalkeeper also made a couple of outstanding saves with the visitors also guilty of missing some easy chances.

For Haspolat they had the games outstanding player in Uğur who skills would suit a higher league. Scorer of 2 goals Hüseyin Melhem showed why he is the League’s leading goalscorer and at the back their tall and powerful Captain Cafer lead by example.

For Bahçeli there is hope that they can claw themselves off the bottom in the remainder of the matches left, there are some green shoots!. The defence was much tighter and in midfield young Mahmut Şen 16 year old younger brother of Esentepe Yakup shows immense promise. There were also good contributions by Yusuf before he went off injured, Arif and Eşref. FULL TIME SCORE: 0-2