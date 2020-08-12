Özersay: I will not confine Turkish Cypriots to negotiation table

Stating that the 52-year period of the Cyprus negotiations, which failed to yield results, was the main reason for the victimisation, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Özersay said that he will not confine the Turkish Cypriots to the negotiation table.

Özersay said: “If we want to retain our roots in these lands and keep our identity alive, we must protect the existence of the state.”

Drawing attention to the importance of solving the problems that have existed for many years, Özersay underlined that the state should serve the citizens as much as it can. Özersay also said: “There have been many victimisations due to the uncertainty that has existed since 1974. This uncertainty resulted in both migration and lack of investment. The main reason for this grievance is that the Cyprus negotiations, which did not yield any results, have continued for 52 years”, adding that he will not confine the Turkish Cypriots to the negotiating table.

