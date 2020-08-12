BRS Latest Quarantine News Update 12th August 2020

The British Residents’ Society published the latest news of Quarantine Restrictions on 12th August 2020 and we are sharing the latest information provided through their ongoing liaison with the TRNC authorities about the Coronavirus Quarantine Regulations which we are sharing for other readers who are seeking the latest facts and information.

Update – 12th AUGUST 2020

UK QUARANTINE SITUATION

News Regarding Change in Entry Regulations for British Passport Holders From 13th August 2020

The summary of the changes which will take effect from Thursday 13th August and appear to include arriving on the 13th itself, are as follows.

The previous requirement to enter into a mandatory 7-day quarantine, at a TRNC quarantine centre, has now been replaced with a mandatory 7-day self-isolation at the declared address on the TRNC Ministry of Health Information and Obligation Form, with no visitors at all permitted, during the 7-day self-isolation period.

Checks will be carried out and anybody found not to be complying with the rules of self-isolation will be taken to a TRNC quarantine centre, and may be prosecuted.

It has been confirmed that PCR tests will be also conducted upon arrival in the TRNC, but the requirement for the results of a PCR test to be taken between 3 and five days before the boarding date in the UK are still required

In addition, it has been confirmed that a further PCR test will be taken at the, or towards the end of the, 7-day self-isolation period.

If you are thinking about returning to your home address, then please ensure that you have made prior arrangements for provisions to be at your address for the entire 7- day period in self-isolation before arrival.

LEAVING YOUR PROPERTY TO COLLECT SHOPPING IS NOT ALLOWED AND COULD RESULT IN PROSECUTION AND MANDATORY QUARANTINE

