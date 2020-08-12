EMU ranked 46th in the worldwide Tourism and Hotel Management

It was reported that Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) ranked 46th in the field of Tourism and Hotel Management worldwide.

In his written statement, EMU Tourism Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç said:

Emphasising that EMU has succeeded in ranking 46th among thousands of universities in the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) in the field of Tourism and Hotel Management as of 2020, Kılıç stated that they are proud of this achievement.

Stating that EMU has been successful in being the only university in Turkey and Cyprus which has been placed among the top 50 universities in the evaluation in terms of academic publications and the quality of education, Kılıç pointed out that this ranking, reached by EMU, is the highest level ever reached in academic literature in the international arena both in Turkey and the TRNC.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office