Erdoğan: “We will continue with our plans in the Mediterranean”

Following the Presidential Cabinet meeting, Turkish President Erdoğan stated Turkey gave answers regarding the attempt to ignore the law and the rights of Turkey in the Mediterranean and the Aegean.

Reminding that they postponed the seismic research activities in the region as a sign of goodwill upon the request of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Erdoğan continued as follows:

“However, the Greek Cypriot side has shown once again that it does not show goodwill in respect of an agreement with Egypt, which has no legal basis. I want to express that Turkey does not have her eyes on anyone’s law, territory, sea and legitimate interests. Our only demand is to treat us with the same understanding. Let’s come together as all countries in the Mediterranean and find a formula that is acceptable to everyone and protects everyone’s rights.”

Calling for the countries which still do not understand the determination of Turkey on this issue to see the facts, as soon as possible, and also to look for the solution on the negotiation table, Erdoğan added that Turkey is always ready to solve the problem through dialogue on the basis of equity and Turkey will continue to implement her own plans in the field with diplomacy until common sense prevails on this issue.

