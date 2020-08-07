Happy memories of times before COVID-19 restricted our lives

By Chris Elliott…

We live our lives from day to day and depending on the pressures we live under, we may have time to reflect on memories of the past,

It’s good for Facebook users who can relive some of the memories they have posted or shared on their Facebook page.

This year has been so difficult for everybody with the arrival of COVID-19 which has resulted in so many restrictions on our lives.

Travel and social gathering is almost a thing of the past and it seems with the easing of restrictions in Northern Cyprus it seems people are not coming out of their Coronavirus shells to resume their active social lives for whatever reason.

So thank you Facebook for reminding us of more active times.