Prime Minister Tatar to meet with Turkish President Erdoğan

Prime Minister Tatar who has been attending meetings in Ankara will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in İstanbul today (05/08/2020).

Tatar who met with Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay and Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Ankara yesterday (04/08/2020) will travel to İstanbul from Ankara today, and will meet with Turkish President Erdoğan at 15.00.

Tatar is expected to return to the TRNC after his meeting with Erdoğan.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office