Condolence message from Prime Minister Tatar to Lebanon

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar expressed his condolences to the Lebanese people in respect of the explosion in Beirut.

In his condolence message, Tatar said, “We were deeply upset that many people died and thousands were injured as a result of the big explosion in Beirut Port in Lebanon yesterday (4th August). I would like to express my condolences to the Lebanese people on behalf of myself and my government and God’s mercy on those who died, and speedy recovery to those who were injured.”