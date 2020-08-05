Pınarbaşı”bashes” Bahçeli

By Richard Beale …….

Pınarbaşı started this match in a very disgruntled mood, Bahçeli took full advantage taking a 2-0 early lead, as the game progressed it was Bahçeli’s turn to become disgruntled as Pınarbaşı stormed back to win the game.

Result : BAHÇELİ SK 2 PINARBASHI CSK 4

Tuesday August 4: BTM League 2, Group 5: Girne Pia Bella Stadium.

With Esentepe’s football season finally finishing for a few weeks, I took advantage to see our neighbouring village team Bahçeli in action. Many of Esentepe footballers had the same idea and with quite a large following Bahçeli were well supported. Pınarbaşı also brought with them a fair few themselves.

Pınarbaşı pre-match warm up was disrupted as a scuffle broke out among their own players !- ! which was finally calmed by the intervention of the Police.

This must have affected Pınarbaşı and accounted for their sluggish start as Bahçeli took an early lead in the 3rd minute, when Necat fouled Cemre just outside the box. SONER SOYTÜRK direct free kick beat the wall and goalkeeper İsmet on his left hand post. 1-0.

Pınarbaşı were rocked the dangerous Soner hitting the outside of İsmet post following a left wing break.

Match action Pınarbaşı in the green and white.

18 minutes Halil should have made 2-0 spurning a glorious chance at the far post following an Onurhan cross.

27 minutes HALİL didn’t have long to make amends shooting into an open goal from the edge of the box, following a lightning break on the left by Soner who drew goalkeeper İsmet out before passing to Halil. 2-0.

This left to more pushing and shoving on the Pınarbaşı replacement bench, their own supporters also joining in on the boundary fence..

Pınarbaşı made sporadic attempts of trying to get back into the match, Osman Yolaç having a shot deflected into the side netting by the Bahçeli keeper Burak, then the same player missed a golden opportunity by heading wide of an open goal.

The lifeline that Pınarbaşı were looking for came just before the break when Necat and Tahacan exchanged passes down the right before Tahacan centered for ERDİ KONYALIOĞLU to slot home. HALF TIME SCORE: 2-1

Whatever was said in the Pınarbaşı dressing room had the desired effect as we saw a different looking visitors take the field.

They almost equalised when from an Oğuzhan corner on the left found Necat on the far post his close range effort striking goalkeeper Burak full in the face, the ball then going out for a corner with Burak needing lengthy treatment.

Pınarbaşı did equalise in the 47th minute when a wicked free kick by Hakan on the left was met by OĞUZHAN DURMAZ who bent low to head in. 2-2

Pınarbaşı now had control of the midfield with their Captain Firat and Hakan prompting attacks with Bahçeli being pushed back on the defensive.

Bahçeli could not get hold of the ball relying on long balls upfield that were easily dealt with by the Pınarbaşı defenders.

70 minutes an Oğuzhan free kick on the right was headed by Adnan Kiraz which struck Cemre’s hand and referee Hüseyin awarded a penalty. ADNAN KİRAZ sent Burak the wrong way to give Pınarbaşı the lead for the first time in the match. 2-3

The comeback was complete in the 80th minute when ADNAN KİRAZ was put in the clear to score, it was now Bahçeli’s turn to look very disgruntled and dejected. FULL TIME SCORE : 2-4.

SUMMING UP : A Jekyll and Hyde performance by Pınarbaşı who, when Mr Hyde turned up, Bahçeli had no answer to.

Firat, Oğuzhan, Tahacan all had impressive games for the visitors but I thought their best player was young NECAT ÇELİK who had plenty of energy and showed some fine skills on the right.

For Bahçeli who have slipped to the bottom of the Group after 2 matches Yusuf and Asıl Arif had sound matches, SONER SOYTÜRK was their best player especially earlier on, scoring and assisting in both goals and looked dangerous.