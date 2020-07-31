ARUCAD appoint Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi as Rector

Making a statement on the subject, ARUCAD Board of Trustees and AREKAV VYK President Dr. Sinan Arkın said, “As the Board of Trustees and the Foundation Board of Directors, it was decided to appoint Dr. Asım Vehbi to the position of Rector of ARUCAD. We wish our decision to be beneficial on behalf of our University and wish Asim Vehbi, who has been working in academic and senior positions in the field of higher education for 25 years, to continue his success in his new position.”

Dr. Sinan Arkın continued: “After completing the foundation process in March, ARUCAD received the Higher Education Institution Exam (YKS) Higher Education Programs and Quotas Guide, and YÖK received all the departments in the 2020-2021 Academic Year. The higher education committee has granted a 315 quota of Turkish students by the Higher Education Council.”

ARUCAD has 9 departments: Plastic Arts, Photography, Ceramics, Film Design and Management, Architecture, Interior Architecture and Environmental Design, Industrial Design, Visual Communication Design, New Media and Communication.

Who is Prof. Dr. Asim Vehbi?

Assigned to position of Rector of the Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD). Dr. Asım Vehbi completed his undergraduate education at the University of Northern Michigan in Business Management in the USA, and completed his master’s degree in International Relations and European Union in 1996 and his doctorate in Business Management in 2012.

He started his career in the Higher Education area in the TRNC as Public Relations and Publicity Manager at Lefke European University between 1995-1996, and Founding Secretary General at Cyprus International University between 1996-2004. Between 2004-2018 at Girne American University, he served as Vice President, CEO, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Managers and finally as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Cyprus American University between 2018-2019.

Dr Vehbi served as the Minister of Environment and Natural Resources of TRNC between 2006-2008. He has made significant contributions to the country’s economy with the projects it has developed and has pioneered the use of natural resources more efficiently.

Since 1995 he has had published work used in national and international scientific meetings. He was the project leader in many projects supported by national and international organizations, and also served on the organisation committee as Chair, Honorary Chairman, Organisation Committee Member and Coordinator at national and international symposiums and congresses. During his academic career, Prof. Dr. Vehbi has attended hundreds of workshops, conferences and panels organized by accreditation institutions such as EFMD, Eduniversal, ECBE, IACBE and dozens of universities, which have a voice in the international arena. Since 1996 he has taught at various universities in the fields of strategy, international relations, economics and marketing.

He has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Cyprus Universities Association since 2015 and as the Term Coordinator and General Coordinator between 2017-2019. Dr. Vehbi has also been associated with and contributed to Nicosia Initiative, Institute of Kyrenia Research, Turkey and the European Union Foundation, the Turkish Chamber of Commerce, the Association of Young Businessmen, Turkish American Cultural Association and has been acting as Chairman and Board Member in civil society organizations such as the Cetinkaya Turkish Sports Club.

He is married to Müeser Vehbi, who is a Chemistry Teacher at 20 Temmuz Science High School, and they have 2 children.