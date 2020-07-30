Presidential election and public voting calendar announced

The Supreme Election Council (SEC) announced the public voting calendar of the presidential election which will be held on 11th October 2020. The election calendar begins on 12th August 2020.

Candidacy applications will be made on 4th September 2020, and the SEC will temporarily announce the candidates. Finalised candidates will be announced on 14th September 2020, and election and voting promotion will begin on 15th September 2020.

Public opinion polls and investigations on election and voting will be published by 26th September 2020. Election promotion will end on 10th October 2020.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office