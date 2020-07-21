20th July 1974 gave independence, freedom and security

Özersay: “20th July 1974 gave Turkish Cypriot people independence, freedom and security”.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay, published a message on the 46th anniversary of the 20th July Peace and Freedom Day.

Özersay said in his message that the 20th July 1974 Peace Operation provided the Turkish Cypriots with independence, freedom and security. Özersay gave the following statements in his message:

“The 20th July 1974 Peace Operation, which emerged as a requirement of the rights and obligations granted by the Guarantee Agreement after the Greek coup that took place in violation of international treaties, provided independence, freedom and security to the Turkish Cypriots.

This historical step that changed all the balances in the Eastern Mediterranean and the region was taken thanks to our martyrs, veterans and predictive statesmen. I remember them with mercy, respect and gratitude. Happy Peace and Freedom Day.”

Source : TRNC Public Information Office