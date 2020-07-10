Özersay : Clearance of the structures placed near crossing points

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Özersay asked for clearance of the structures for portable heavy weapons that were placed near the crossing points.

Minister Özersay indicated the dissatisfaction about the issue to the Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) in Cyprus and Head of UNFICYP Elizabeth Spehar and also sent a letter to the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix and asked for the structures to be cleared away.

In his letter, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Özersay pointed out that the Greek Cypriot Administration is violating the UN Security Council decisions and the military status quo while threatening the lives of the civilians by placing those structures.

In the statement made by the Deputy Prime Ministry and Ministry of Foreign Affairs it is indicated that with this attitude Greek Cypriot Administration has put a step forward for their aim to increase the tension in the island.

The statement also noted: “Recently, two structures for portable heavy weapons have been placed near Yeşilırmak crossing point by the Greek Cypriot Administration. Yeşilırmak crossing point is a widely-used crossing point by civilians from both sides and it has been confirmed that a similar military construction has been deployed near Mansura which is on the road to Erenköy. Since the Greek Cypriot Administration is preventing us carrying our supplies to Erenköy military area by using the pandemic excuse for four months, although it is against the Yeşilırmak Agreement, their recent attitude is evaluated as their aim to gain military superiority in other areas and this issue remains under investigation.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office