Evren: Transportation cannot be considered separately from tourism

Tourism and Environment Minister Kutlu Evren met with the Turkish Cypriot Public Transport Association officials, chaired by Menteş Aytaç.

During the meeting, made within the framework of the courtesy visit, the problems of public transportation were also discussed.

Menteş Aytaç, the President of the Turkish Cypriot Public Transporters Association, stated that they have decided to go to a new formation due to many problems. Stating that they believe that they will create a new union and create new excitement and motivation, Aytaç said that they want to give information about the activities and problems of the union with the visit.

Tourism and Environment Minister Kutlu Evren expressed his pleasure to welcome the Turkish Cypriot Public Transport Association officials and wished the union to be successful.

The Minister said “Transportation is one of our important sectors that cannot be considered separately from the tourism sector. In the COVID-19 pandemic process, many sectors in our country, as in the world, are experiencing economic difficulties. There is no doubt that the tourism sector is at the forefront of these sectors. Transportation, which we regard as an important service sector for the tourism sector and which cannot be considered separately from tourism, was also among the sectors most affected in this period. ”

Tourism and Environment Minister Kutlu Evren stated that they have taken some economic measures as a government and will continue to take additional measures with consultations with the sectors in order to overcome the economic contraction in the country due to the pandemic and accordingly the negative impact of the sectors in this process.

Source: (Turkish) Ministry of Tourism and Environment