Girne Amphitheatre ABBA Platinum event postponed until June 2021

Readers Mail ….

From Laurence Floyd ….

Hi everyone

The surreal situation continues …. sadly due to ‘social distancing’ implications at the Girne Amphitheatre in September, we have been advised that only a maximum of 1000 people can attend any event being held there.

This means that we have agreed with Abba Platinum that the event would not be viable, and as such we have postponed to a target date of June 23rd 2021.

This is sad for Tulips who are in dire need of funds to support provision of treatments for cancer sufferers.

However, the good news is that we have moved the Luther Vandross Supper Club event to Tuesday 13th October. The event will be limited in numbers as will need to be inside due to date, but I am sure we can still raise some much needed funds for Tulips and have a super night out. Full details to follow.

Finally our best wishes to all of you going through quarantine…you are in our thoughts.

Best regards

Laurence