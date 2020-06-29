Categories for passengers to arrive in TRNC have been revised

According to the data of the World Health Organisation (WHO) country categories of the passengers to arrive in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), have been revised as of July 1, 2020.

Passengers from A category countries will have to present a negative PCR tests carried out 72 hours before arrival. However, B category measures will be applied to the A category passengers since they will travel via Turkey.

Passengers from B category countries will have to have two PCR test done, one before arriving and one after arriving in the TRNC and they will sign a contract to assure that they will await their test results isolated in the place where will they stay.

Passengers travelling from countries falling in category C will be placed in quarantine for 14-days, the cost of which will be covered by the individuals themselves.

A Category Countries

‘Austria, Germany, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, South Korea, Croatia, Switzerland, Iceland, Montenegro, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania. Luxemburg, Hungary, Malta, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, Greece.’

B Category Countries

‘Australia, Belgium, United Arab Emirates, Denmark, France, Holland, Ireland, Israel, Spain, Japan, Canada, Lebanon, Maldives, Portugal, Poland, Romania, Singapore, Turkey, Jordan.’

C Category Countries

‘United States of America, India, United Kingdom, Italy, Sweden, Iran, Mexico, Pakistan, Russia and other countries.’

Source; TRNC Public Information Office