Girne Municipality Most Beautiful Garden, Balcony Competition

The results of the “The Most Beautiful Garden and Balcony Competition” organised by the Municipality of Girne have been announced.

In the voting by the Selection Committee for the Most Beautiful Apartment and Residential Balcony Category, first was Tuncay Ödoğanoğlu, second Liz Ashley and third Leyla Subaşı. In the Most Beautiful Apartment or Site Garden Category, first was M. Hacı Ali Sitesi 4 (Site Manager Koray Karakullukcu), second Melisa Redif and third Sevay Toklu. The participants of the contest, organised with the contribution of Natura Garden, Eminağa Garden, Çağakar and Perfect Garden, will be able to receive their awards from the Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch.

Mayor of Girne, Nidai Güngördü, pointed out the importance of protecting nature and the environment, and the importance of nature and environment is felt even more with the mandatory change of our way of life, especially during the epidemic that has affected the whole world. Stating that they are organising a new competition in the city in this context, Güngördü underlined the importance of producing by emphasising that the restrictions in our social life can be turned into an opportunity to beautify our living spaces.

Güngördü said, “In these days when we have more time and less excuses, we can make both our city and our environment more colourful with flowers. More importantly, we can protect, multiply and protect our orange, olive, lemon and fruit trees. ”

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality