The CyprusScene Leisure Line is coming back!

By Chris Elliott….

Now the COVID-19 controls and lockdowns are beginning to be released, businesses are trying to return to normal in Northern Cyprus including the restaurants where some entertainers are also now starting to appear to help customers celebrate the start of a new lifestyle and CyprusScene will be bringing back to the Enewspaper our Leisure Line so people can share their great enjoyable memories following lockdowns.

If you would like to send to kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com your photos with a description of your memory we will be delighted to publish and share them although it will be first come, first served, every week.