Süheyla Küçük passed away

Süheyla Küçük, the wife of the late Turkish Cypriot Leader Dr. Fazıl Küçük, passed away yesterday (8th June 2020). She had been receiving treatment at the Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital, Haematology Department.

Süheyla Küçük, the wife of the late Leader of the Turkish Cypriot People’s struggle for freedom and existence Dr. Fazıl Küçük, became the pioneering woman of the community and witnessed the troubled times in her 95 years of life. She was also known as the first ‘First Lady’ and served for many years as the head of the Cyprus Turkish Women’s Association in which she was honoured in recent years as the ‘Honorary President’.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office