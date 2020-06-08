A bright future at Riverside Garden Resort and its new beach

By Chris Elliott ….

Here in Northern Cyprus we are emerging from a very successful Coronavirus lockdown for which we must thank the TRNC Council of Ministers for keeping its people safe and ready to welcome tourists back again to a very safe holiday destination.

On Saturday 6th June The Riverside Garden Resort, Alsancak opened their newly acquired beach area in Lapta which is a great asset for one of the first TRNC Hotels to be awarded the TRNC Government “Stay Safe” hotel certificate in its new tourism promotional campaign.

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Kudret Özersay and Tourism and Environment Minister Unal Ustel were there for the opening together with Economy & Energy Minister Hasan Tacoy and Finance Minister Olgun Amcaoglu to celebrate this new tourism asset and also that Northern Cyprus is a very safe country to visit following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also there to enjoy the beach opening and celebrations were Mayor of Lapta Municipality, Mustafa Aktuğ, the Mayor of Alsancak Municipality, Firat Ataser and the President of the Turkish Cypriot Hoteliers Association, Dimağ Çağıner together with many visitors coming to enjoy the facilities which include a cafe and bar with a wide range of products to suit the visitors who come to enjoy the sun and water sports and just chilling out in a very friendly country.

When I first came to Northern Cyprus as a visitor around 18 or 19 years ago I stayed at Riverside so perhaps in the weeks ahead I will go back to see how much it has changed since my first visit to Northern Cyprus, the Jewel in the Mediterranean.

We are delighted to be able to show a video below courtesy of Cyprus Paparazzi and you can learn more of what Riverside Garden Resort has to offer by visiting the Riverside Hotel Facebook page and Website and the Riverside beach, Lapta is located near to the Hut restaurant and everyone will be welcome to visit the beach.