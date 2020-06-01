ARMA seeks to ensure TRNC effective use of Turkish resources

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, participated in the signing of the Economic and Financial Cooperation Agreement with Turkey, “Infrastructure and Financial Cooperation Tool for Real Sector” s (ARMA) which is between Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus for the purpose of more effective use of the resources allocated.

In Tatar’s written statement he said, the ARMA model is similar to the model applied in the project funded by the European Union and added “it was not the case that Turkey would dictate anything or that the TRNC would be left out of the decision-making process. The arrangement made is for the benefit of Turkish Cypriots.”

Stating that they have been through a period when they most needed unity and solidarity, Tatar said, “On the one hand, we continue our struggle with the Coronavirus, which we are continuing to do successfully, without sacrificing precaution, and on the other hand, we are trying to revive our economy.”

Tatar stated that they believe that they will succeed in the struggle against Coronavirus by working in harmony with the public, and all concerned, in their efforts to stimulate the economy and overcome problems.

To ensure that the objectives of stimulating the economy by entering a new breakthrough process, the Prime Minister also expressed that the purpose of the signed Economic and Financial Cooperation Treaty with Turkey was to achieve these goals.

Source (Turkish) TRNC Public Information Office