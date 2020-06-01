Minister Nazım Çavuşoğlu clarified the decision about students

National Education and Culture Minister Nazım Çavuşoğlu made a statement on the decision of TRNC Council of Ministers, dated 29 May 2020, about the arrival of the students studying in the TRNC and underlined that the decision is valid for June.

Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that universities can provide free accommodation for their students and those who are eligible under this decision will not pay any fee for the quarantine process.



Çavuşoğlu said: “Dear students, the Council of Ministers decision dated 29 May 2020 is only for the month of June and the universities are able to provide free accommodation for their students. Our Ministry is working in cooperation with the universities in order to prepare regulations which will not require a quarantine process for the arrivals as of July.”