Girne Municipality Open Market precautions to safeguard citizens

The Open Market, which was held every Wednesday by the Municipality of Girne, was re-opened with some measures to control and prevent the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In the information given from Girne Municipality; For the health of the citizens, the teams of Girne Municipality, continued their work in line with the measures taken by the Council of Ministers, by establishing bilateral controlled entry and exit in the open market and allowing citizens to enter the market after checking the temperature with contactless thermometers and masks at the entrances.

The teams, which took precautions at the entrance and exits to avoid intensity in the market, had medicated mats and hand sanitiser for the use of citizens at the checkpoints to ensure hygiene.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality