Help ATA for the Special Needs Children’s School in Karakum

The Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus announce a Fund Raising Appeal

Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus – Kuzey Kıbrıs Türk – İngiliz Derneği

www.angloturkishassociation.com

OUR ASSOCIATION 2020 MAIN CHARITY PROJECT

Refurbishment of the Activity Room & Construction of new Toilet Facilities at the Mentally Handicapped & Special Needs Children’s School in Karakum

Whilst every intention was to commence work on this project in late April early May, due to the Coronavirus-19 outbreak in Northern Cyprus our anticipated start and completion dates have had to be revised. We can report that Tenders for the works involved have been sent to numerous builders, returned, evaluated and a decision as how we will proceed will be issued shortly. However due to escalating costs of the works involved compared to our initial budget forecast at the end of 2019 combined with a decline in Association finances due to a fall in subscriptions payments, donations, other sources of income, our Association supporting struggling charities during the Coronavirus- 19 pandemic, etc. Our Association does not have the funds available to be able to commence work on this Charity Project without the HELP and assistance of our members and the wider public both in Northern Cyprus, the UK and beyond showing benevolence and kind heartedness towards the children of the school by donating to the Association’s Fund Raising Campaign.

Every Child deserves an education – even Special Needs Children

In Northern Cyprus (TRNC) a country the World chooses to ignore, be it Cath, Merve, Dougan, Ermal, Hasret, Peter or little Eyyup they all need the opportunity to be treated as human beings and not forgotten about. With a little bit of help who knows what little Eyyup can grow up to be by reaching for his star!

98400TL is needed by 30th June 2020 to give Eyyup and his school friends the activity room and toilets & washroom they deserve.

PLEASE DONATE as much or as little as you can afford!

Thank you

Why June 30th, simple; building works can commence in the summer months and be completed and used by the Special Needs Children including little Eyyup before the Autumn & Winter arrives.

Nearly 20 years ago the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus – Kuzey Kıbrıs Türk – İngiliz Derneği donated both funds and play equipment to the Mentally Handicapped & Special Needs Children’s School in Karakum situated in Kyrenia (Girne) Northern Cyprus, a worthwhile cause you may think! However these special children have as time goes by been able to use these items on a daily basis less and less – the reason, ‘the classroom’ where these special children who develop, learn and grow-up through playing with this equipment is in a very poor state of health.

We have been approached by the Mentally Handicapped & Special Needs Children’s School in Karakum and asked by them to redecorate the activity room they use, so that their special children can once again ‘have some special time!

However; upon investigation, we discovered that whilst their activity room is important to the School, due to its current condition it can only be used for less than quarter of an hour a day, if at all – this is because of the rising damp walls which results in a continual health problem for all those who use the room for any great length of time. Neither or less, this room is used to the delight of these disadvantaged children whenever they can, to see their faces when at play in this room is a joy to behold by anyone who witnesses it. These Special Children are oblivious to their health risks because all they want to do is play!

If this important room was re-decorated or if earth was removed away from around the exterior walls of the room the underlining problem would not go away, just resurface in very quick time.

For this reason our Association, after taking professional advice, has decided that drastic action needs undertaking for the sake and benefit of these Special Children who are less privileged than our own children.

We therefore have undertaken to provide the Mentally Handicapped & Special Needs Children’s School in Karakum not only with an ACTIVITY ROOM that is Fit for Purpose and that they can be proud to use whenever they want but also TOILET & WASHROOM FACILITIES so that the Special Children too can have the basic facilities they deserve!

Without pulling on heart strings, we would like to think that if your idea of Philanthropy is in line with those of the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus – Kuzey Kıbrıs Türk – İngiliz Derneği, and would ask that anyone who can help us assist these children that the World generally wants nothing to do with – just think; if it were your children and you were the parent of a Mentally Handicapped or Special Needs Child how would you cope in today’s World!

To help little Eyyup and the other Special Needs Children reach for their star please share this appeal with your family, friends, work colleagues and everyone else you know and ask them all to do the same. Above all — Donate

Our donations are collected on our behalf by:

To make a donation click on the gofundme button on the following websites: -:

www.angloturkishassociation.com visit Make a donation page

www.uk.gofundme.com ….. search for Anglo Turkish Association ….. OR every child deserves an education even Eyyup

www.gofundme.com ….. search for Anglo Turkish Association ….. OR every child deserves an education even Eyyup

Click here to DONATE

To help little Eyyup and the other Special Needs Children reach for their star please share this appeal with your family, friends, work colleagues and everyone else you know and ask them all to do the same.

Above all DONATE!

If you use social media this appeal is on both our Members Only Facebook Group: – Anglo Turkish Association North Cyprus

AND OUR NEW Facebook Page from where you can SHARE this appeal to your Social Media Friends Kuzey Kıbrıs Türk – İngiliz Derneği Anglo Turkish Association North Cyprus

Pictures courtesy of Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus