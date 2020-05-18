Tatar: EU attitude is indicator of lack of vision and lawlessness

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar stressed that the European Union still follows a pro-Greek Cypriot attitude and ignores the rights of the Turkish Cypriot people and Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean and said that this is a serious indicator of lack of vision and lawlessness.

Tatar stated that Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots continue to explore hydrocarbon in the Eastern Mediterranean by using their rights stemming from international law and no one has any right to criticise or prevent this.

Tatar evaluated the joint statement made by the European Union Foreign Ministers regarding the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Tatar said in his statement:

“The European Union, which has failed in the issue of Coronavirus continues to demonstrate its pro-Greek stance by continuing its classical historical mistake, instead of making intense efforts to overcome this.

The recent joint statement made by the Foreign Ministers of the European Union has taken an approach that ignores the rights of Turkish Cypriot people and Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean in the same way as the previous statements.

In this regard those who are reconciling and proposing cooperation is the Turkish Cypriot side and those who are violating the rights of the Turkish Cypriot people and acting unilaterally is the Greek Cypriot side.

The Turkish Cypriot side has repeatedly called for cooperation and establishing a special committee on hydrocarbon searches and has stressed that this will contribute to the integrated solution of the Cyprus issue, and the European Union does not support the solution of the Cyprus issue, but rather ignores the Cyprus issue by standing with the Greek Cypriot side.

Instead of calling for the Greek Cypriots to stop the injustice to the Turkish Cypriots, the Foreign Ministers of the European Union have called on Turkey and this is an effort in vain.

Whatever the European Union says, we will protect the legitimate rights of our people”.